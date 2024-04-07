BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $106.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.62.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of BILL opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94. BILL has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter worth $5,038,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in BILL by 18.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in BILL by 356.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 180,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

