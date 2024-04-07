Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$74.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNS. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.97.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$67.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.53. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$70.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.12 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.6239067 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.