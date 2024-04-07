B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AST SpaceMobile in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $481.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

