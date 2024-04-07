Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 271,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $218.11 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $225.26. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

