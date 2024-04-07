Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,586 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $16,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ferguson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Ferguson by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FERG stock opened at $223.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.88. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $223.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

