Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,453 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $416.86 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

