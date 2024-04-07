Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $17,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at $353,954,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at $172,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Block by 104.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Block by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,765,000 after buying an additional 1,130,925 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.72.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

