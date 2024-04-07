Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $17.46 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $241.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

