Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 89,312 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KMI opened at $18.46 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

