Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 29,426 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Dynatrace worth $18,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.0 %

Dynatrace stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,285,187 shares of company stock valued at $751,264,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.