Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after buying an additional 476,394 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 333.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 577,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,099,000 after acquiring an additional 444,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,487,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,563,000 after acquiring an additional 276,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on COLM shares. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

