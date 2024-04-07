Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 134,120 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,120 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Azenta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after acquiring an additional 127,923 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,448,000 after buying an additional 38,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Azenta by 115.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $160,068,000. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $93,360,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -185.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

