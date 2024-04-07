Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $924,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 377,597 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $100.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

