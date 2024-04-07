Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $826,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

