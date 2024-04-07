Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231,278 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.27% of LivePerson worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $156,410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $5,625,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 1,629.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,082,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 96.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,006,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 987,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 77.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,737,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,945 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

LPSN opened at $0.78 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $69.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. Research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 354,965 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $1,231,728.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,899,456 shares in the company, valued at $37,821,112.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 354,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,231,728.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,899,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,821,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 489,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,829 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

