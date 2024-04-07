Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,847 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

