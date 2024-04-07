Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 82,152 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 540.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.25% of Cardlytics worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,023,676 shares in the company, valued at $80,717,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,023,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,717,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $443,213.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares in the company, valued at $624,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,427 shares of company stock worth $736,095. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

