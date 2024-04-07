Arvest Trust Co. N A Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,821,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $520.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $510.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

