Arizona State Retirement System Sells 764 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,408 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,153,300. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.6 %

EA opened at $130.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.65 and a 200-day moving average of $133.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

