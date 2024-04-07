Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.03 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $279.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

