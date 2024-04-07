Analysts Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) PT at $29.50

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after acquiring an additional 442,654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,300.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 396,413 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $8,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 295,584 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 522,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 276,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

REYN opened at $28.14 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 64.79%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

