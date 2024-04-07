Analysts Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target at $81.86

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.86.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Procore Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $75,126.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,604,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $446,429.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $75,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,769 shares of company stock valued at $37,447,903. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.