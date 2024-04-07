Analysts Offer Predictions for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $1.16 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 748.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 149,442 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 243,962 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131,287 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

