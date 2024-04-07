Analysts Offer Predictions for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ ADIL opened at $1.16 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals
About Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
Read More
