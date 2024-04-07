Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$101.47.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$110.32 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$69.83 and a 1 year high of C$110.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$89.60. The company has a market cap of C$118.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.04 billion.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.59, for a total transaction of C$130,419.35. In other news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.59, for a total transaction of C$130,419.35. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. Insiders sold a total of 331,663 shares of company stock worth $32,438,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

