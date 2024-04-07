AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Sells C$1,167,200.00 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total transaction of C$1,167,200.00.

Randy Warren Toone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Randy Warren Toone sold 16,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.58, for a total transaction of C$473,200.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of AltaGas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80.

ALA stock opened at C$29.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$22.28 and a 12 month high of C$29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

AltaGas last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.75. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1540677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.298 dividend. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.75.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

