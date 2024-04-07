Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Stock Price Down 29.3%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) traded down 29.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 171,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,090% from the average session volume of 14,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.79, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 23.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

