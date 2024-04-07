Allworth Financial LP Sells 10,794 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,794 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 144,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,648.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 178,130 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

