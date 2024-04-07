Allworth Financial LP Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UPS opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.