Allworth Financial LP Buys 63,980 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 704.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,980 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 280.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 42,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

