AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.58.

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$8.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AGF Management has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.05. The company has a market cap of C$539.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79.

In other AGF Management news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total transaction of C$1,027,194.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total value of C$1,027,194.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 353,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

