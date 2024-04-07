ABLE Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $520.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $510.47 and a 200-day moving average of $473.46.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.