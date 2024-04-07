AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells $1,631,284.20 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $1,631,284.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,873.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AAR alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,761,142.50.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of AIR opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $73.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.