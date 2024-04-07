374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Shares Down 2.4%

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 39,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 112,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 374Water in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in 374Water by 3.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 234,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 374Water by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,937,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of 374Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 374Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 374Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.
374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. It transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. The company offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
