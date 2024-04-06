Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires 678 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 157,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 115,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.39.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

GOOGL stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $155.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

