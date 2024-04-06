Zacks Small Cap Comments on X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XFOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at $673,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,708 shares of company stock valued at $170,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 668,422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 15,960,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,078 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.