WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,876 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 185,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,293,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 186,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $956,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.