WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,105.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average is $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

