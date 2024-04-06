Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock opened at $277.16 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

