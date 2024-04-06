UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $116.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

