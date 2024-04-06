Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.40

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $2.11. Ucommune International shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 8,253 shares traded.

Ucommune International Trading Down 6.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ucommune International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ucommune International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.55% of Ucommune International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

