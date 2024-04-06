Toni Hänninen Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG) Stock

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Free Report) insider Toni Hänninen bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,553.35).
Evgen Pharma Price Performance
Shares of EVG opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday. Evgen Pharma plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.05 ($0.05). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.47.
About Evgen Pharma
