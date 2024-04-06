The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Lessened by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

Allstate Trading Up 0.9 %

ALL stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $174.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.52 and its 200-day moving average is $142.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

