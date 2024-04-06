Tadeu Marroco Acquires 7 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,401 ($30.14) per share, with a total value of £168.07 ($210.98).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,293 ($28.78) per share, with a total value of £137.58 ($172.71).

On Wednesday, February 7th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,341 ($29.39) per share, with a total value of £163.87 ($205.71).

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,329 ($29.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,233 ($28.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,022.20 ($37.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,369.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,417.88.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 58.88 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently -3,647.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.89) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

