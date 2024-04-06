Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $125.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Synaptics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $121.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

