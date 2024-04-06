StockNews.com Lowers Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.89.

NASDAQ IART opened at $34.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

