SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

