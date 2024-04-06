SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

