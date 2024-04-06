SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $262.94 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.26.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

