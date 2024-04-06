SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

