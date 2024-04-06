State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 550 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $105.15.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ashland

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.